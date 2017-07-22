Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena, making his 15th start since being inserted into the rotation in early May, allowed one earned run on three hits through six innings Friday night against the Reds. He walked two and struck out four over 91 pitches. "My focus was to pitch in the bottom of the zone and keep the ball down because sometimes here the ball flies," Urena said. "Most of these guys (Reds batters) are aggressive. I was using my two-seamer to get inside and get ground balls."

RHP Brian Ellington was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday to replace RHP David Phelps on the roster. Phelps was traded to the Mariners on Thursday. His role is not yet determined. "He's a guy with a big arm," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We'll see what he can do. It's a true opportunity for him. He's been relatively successful."

RHP Brad Ziegler was expected to throw a bullpen in Jupiter, Fla. on Friday and another on Sunday. "He's actually moving toward getting back on the mound," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "He's been throwing for a little bit." Ziegler, who's been on the disabled list since June 22 with a right back strain, likely will need a minor league rehab stint when ready.

RHP Junichi Tazawa extended his scoreless streak to 10 innings by escaping a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning Friday night. Tazawa could assume the late-inning bullpen role vacated by David Phelps, who was traded to the Mariners on Thursday. "He's kind of pitched his way back there," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "We've given him more responsibility since he came off the (disabled list). He's thrown the ball well." Tazawa has made nine consecutive scoreless appearances since July 1. He came off the 10-day disabled list (rib cartilage inflammation) on June 22.