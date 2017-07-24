FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 25, 2017 / 3:17 AM / in 22 days

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler had a rough afternoon, allowing three home runs among nine hits in 5 2/3 innings. He was charged with six runs, five earned, and also hit a batter and committed a throwing error which led to a run. "I was frustrated with the whole game, but no one's going to feel sorry for me," Koehler said. "The Reds aren't going to feel sorry for me when I see them again (Friday in Miami)."

C J.T. Realmuto was given a scheduled day off on Sunday despite a huge offensive night on Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs. Realmuto had one previous day off since July 5, not including the All-Star break. A.J. Ellis started behind the plate on Sunday.

LF Ichiro Suzuki made just his fifth start of the season on Sunday and went 0-for-3 with a walk, leaving him three hits behind Craig Biggio (3,060) for 22nd place on baseball's all-time hits list. He had pinch-hit in each of the Marlins' previous 10 games.

C A.J. Ellis hit a rare home run on Sunday afternoon at Cincinnati, belting his second homer of the season on a 3-1 pitch from Reds rookie right-hander Sal Romano. His only other home run this season came on July 9. In 64 games last season, Ellis hit two homers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.