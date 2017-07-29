Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nick Wittgren (elbow) was placed on the disabled list. Wittgren, 26, is 3-1 with a 4.68 ERA in 38 appearances this year.

RHP Nick Wittgren was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 27, 2017, with a strained right elbow.

RHP Dan Straily (7-6, 3.84 ERA) could be on the move. According to reports, the Marlins are willing to trade their most consistent starter, who is under contract through 2020.

RHP Odrisamer Despaigne was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. He is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in two games, including one start, with the Marlins this year.

OF Ichiro Suzuki tied Craig Biggio with career hit No. 3,060, a double down the right-field line. Suzuki and Biggio are tied for 22nd on the hit list.

3B Martin Prado (right knee) had surgery Friday and is expected to miss about one month. It's been a wasted season for Prado, who has played just 37 games this season. After signing a three-year, $40 million contract extension in the offseason, Prado contributed just a .250 batting average, two homers and 12 RBIs this year.

INF Mike Aviles, who was called up on July 25, hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first homer as a Marlins player. It was also his first career pinch-hit homer.