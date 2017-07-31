Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (9-4, 4.04 ERA) will start on Monday when the Marlins open a three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals, who lead the NL East. Urena leads the Marlins in wins. This will be his first game against Washington this year. Last year, though, he went 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA against Washington in three relief appearances covering five innings.

RHP Merandy Gonzalez, 21, is considered the top prospect Miami received when they traded closer AJ Ramos to the New York Mets. Gonzalez is 12-3 with a 1.78 ERA in 17 Class A starts this year. Signed out of the Dominican Republic at age 17, Gonzalez was ranked No. 9 among Mets prospects. A 6-0, 215-pounder, Gonzalez has held hitters to a .212 batting average this year. He has 21 walks and 89 strikeouts in 106 innings.

RHP Dan Straily pitched against his former Reds team for the first time and did fairly well, allowing seven hits, two walks and two runs, leaving the game trailing 2-0. Straily, who is reportedly on the trading block, appeared to injure his groin while fielding a bunt but remained in the game.

C J.T. Realmuto, who was rested on Sunday, hit his 12th homer Saturday, breaking his previous career high of 11, set last year. Realmuto is fourth in the National League and eighth in the majors in homers by a catcher this year.