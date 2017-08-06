Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Urena will make his 18th start of the season. He leads the team in wins and is second in ERA and innings pitched, and third in strikeouts. Urena is coming off his best start of the season. On July 31 against Washington, Urena threw eight innings and allowed only one run on three hits. He struck out six and walked one in that appearance, but absorbed a 1-0 loss when the Marlins couldn't score against Gio Gonzalez, who took a no-hitter into the ninth.

LHP Hunter Cervenka walked three batters in two-thirds of an inning and all scored. Cervenka has allowed three runs in each of his last two games. Cervenka got the final out in the sixth to end a threat, but walked three of four batters faced in the seventh.

RHP Dean Straily lost his fourth consecutive start Saturday. Straily (7-8) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven. Over his current losing streak, Straily has a 6.10 ERA, allowing 14 earned runs in 20 2/3 innings.

3B Derek Dietrich had two hits Saturday and is 3-for-7 in the series. He entered the game hitting .333 against left-handed pitching, but struck out against Atlanta LHP Sam Freeman with the tying run on second base.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 36th home run Saturday. It was his third homer of the series, giving the slugger five against the Braves this season. He is one homer shy of his career best. Stanton is closing in on the franchise record of 42 set by Gary Sheffield in 1996.