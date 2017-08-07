Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena (10-5, 3.70 ERA) improved to 8-0 on the road this season, limiting the Braves to a run on three hits over six innings Sunday. He struck out three and walked one in beating Atlanta for the first time after three losses. It was the second straight start that Urena gave up just one run. He worked eight innings in a 1-0 loss to Washington last Monday.

LHP Chris O'Grady (2-1, 5.40 ERA) tries to bounce back from a rough home outing against the Nationals as he faces them in Washington on Monday. He allowed six runs on seven hits over three innings in a no-decision against the Nationals last Wednesday, the big blow a three-run homer by opposing starter Max Scherzer. In O'Grady's previous start, he pitched seven scoreless innings in a victory over Cincinnati.

LF Marcell Ozuna hit his fourth homer against the Braves this season and the 12th of his career, connecting for a three-run shot in the first inning Sunday. The three RBIs gave Ozuna 87, the most of his career. He had 86 RBIs last season.

RF Giancarlo Stanton was 1-for-3 and scored a first-inning run after being hit by a pitch Sunday against the Braves. He was 5-for-11 with three homers, a double and four runs scored in the series. The homers carried 477, 424 and 446 feet, with the first the longest in SunTrust Park's first season.