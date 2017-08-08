Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Chris O'Grady, a product of nearby George Mason University, left the game in the second inning Monday with a right oblique strain. He was making his sixth career start and was charged with one run in 1 1/3 innings against the Nationals. "I went out for that second inning and just started feeling cramping in my right side. I threw a few more, and after the curveball to (Daniel) Murphy it just kind of tightened up a little bit. Right now it's just day-to-day. I don't know what's going on yet. Hopefully it's just a cramp," he said. "We figured it's better to be safe and just come out and not make it any worse. It's frustrating. I didn't want to come out. I felt really good coming into the game." But manager Don Mattingly said the oblique won't clear up after just two or three days. "I didn't expect him to stay in that game much longer because he was stretching. At that point I didn't think he could go very long. It's usually on one pitch or one swing," Mattingly said.

RHP Vance Worley is slated to start Tuesday in Washington. He is 1-2 with a 5.31 ERA this year and against the Nationals he is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two games, with one start, this season. Worley is 5-2 with a 2.78 ERA in his career against Washington in 11 games, with five starts.

1B Justin Bour (right oblique strain) is working his way back from going on the disabled list July 25. He will not take part in baseball activities until he has a full range of motion, manager Don Mattingly said Monday. Bour has 21 homers this year for the Marlins.

RHP Kyle Barraclough (right shoulder impingement) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Monday, according to manager Don Mattingly. He is slated to throw a live bullpen on Friday. The veteran has pitched in 41 games out of the bullpen for the Marlins this year and has a 3.30 ERA.

OF Giancarlo Stanton hit the 17th homer in his career at Nationals Park, the most of any opposing player Monday He has also has a major league-leading 37 homers this year. "If he's on the field and stay on the field, he's going to hit 40 to 50 every year. That's what's going to happen if he stays on the field," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.