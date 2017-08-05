Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Dee Gordon went 0-for-4 on Friday against the Braves, ending his career-best 13-game hitting streak. He batted .368 (21-for-57) during the run. The hitless outing dropped his season average to .298.

RHP Dan Straily (7-7, 3.79 ERA) takes a three-game losing streak into his start in Atlanta on Saturday, but pitched better in his most recent start and is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two previous starts against the Braves this year. Straily, who had been the subject of trade speculation, limited Cincinnati to two runs on seven hits over six innings on Sunday after yielding 10 combined runs in his previous two starts.

RHP Kyle Barraclough, on the 10-day disabled list since July 26 with a right shoulder impingement, threw a 20-pitch bullpen session on Friday. He had made 47 relief appearances before heading to the DL, going 4-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts to 31 walks in 46 1/3 innings.

RHP Edinson Volquez underwent Tommy John elbow surgery on Friday, ending his first season with the Marlins and putting all of 2018 in jeopardy as well. He had been on the disabled list since hurting his left knee on July 5 and experienced elbow pain as he rehabbed his knee. Volquez (4-8, 4.19 ERA) signed a two-year contract with Miami as a free agent and threw a no-hitter against Arizona on June 3. He is owned $13 million next season and this is his second Tommy John surgery.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit two homers that traveled an estimated 901 feet on Friday against the Braves in Atlanta. His 34th went 477 feet, hitting the batter’s eye in center field, and his 35th went 424 feet to left field. Both homers came off knuckleballs from R.A. Dickey. The first homer was the longest at SunTrust Park by 38 feet and the sixth longest in the majors this year.