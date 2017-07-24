Preview: Marlins at Rangers

The Texas Rangers ended a long road trip with three straight one-run wins and they will look to build upon their winning streak when they begin a nine-game homestand against the Miami Marlins on Monday. After opening the trip with a 2-5 mark, the Rangers eked out a pair of 4-3 victories at Tampa Bay before surviving Sunday's series finale 6-5.

Rougned Odor homered twice and Carlos Gomez delivered the go-ahead blast in the eighth for Texas, which received 10 1/3 scoreless innings from its bullpen in the series. The Marlins had a chance for a three-game road sweep of their own but dropped a 6-3 decision in Cincinnati on Sunday. Despite the setback, Miami is 7-2 in its last nine road games and it has also claimed five of eight previous meetings in Arlington. Adam Conley gets the nod for the Marlins in the series opener in his second game since returning from the minors, while fellow lefty Martin Perez goes for Texas.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (2-3, 6.75 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (5-7, 4.72)

Conley was solid in his return to the majors after making 12 starts for Triple-A New Orleans, allowing two runs in six innings in a no-decision against Philadelphia on Tuesday. "I think it's a step in the right direction," he told reporters. "I love the direction I'm headed but I still have a lot of work to do. Obviously, there's been benefits to the work I've been doing." The 27-year-old has never faced Texas and is 1-1 with a 5.91 ERA in seven career games (six starts) in interleague action.

Perez gave up five runs in six innings in a loss at Baltimore his last time out, snapping his string of three straight winning decisions. He has completed at least six frames in two consecutive starts after doing so just once in his previous six outings. The Venezuela native is 21-16 with a 3.94 ERA in his career at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Texas 3B Adrian Beltre begins the homestand with 2,989 career hits after recording two Sunday.

2. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon had three stolen bases over the weekend to move into a tie with Washington's Trea Turner for second in the National League with 35.

3. Rangers RF Nomar Mazara is hitless in 21 at-bats over his last six games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Marlins 4