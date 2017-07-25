Preview: Marlins at Rangers

The Miami Marlins are out of playff contention in the National League but they remain capable of inflicting plenty of damage on opponents, particularly away from home. The Marlins, winners of eight of their last 10 on the road, continue their three-game interleague set at the Texas Rangers on Tuesday after taking the series opener 4-0.

Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs with a pair of homers Monday, giving him six blasts in the past seven games to move into a tie with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees for the major league lead with 32. Miami may have lost a big bat in its lineup after Justin Bour exited the series opener with a strained right oblique and is listed as day-to-day. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre had half of his team's hits with a 4-for-4 performance to move within seven hits of reaching 3,000 for his career. Left-hander Cole Hamels, coming off his first loss of the season, takes a 9-15 careeer record against Miami into Tuesday's start - his most losses against any opponent.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Dan Straily (7-5, 3.49 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Cole Hamels (4-1, 3.78)

Straily suffered his first loss in 1 1/2 months in his last start against Philadelphia, allowing four runs and a season high-tying nine nine hits over five innings. It was the first time in seven outings that Straily permitted more than three runs and snapped his seven-start unbeaten string. Elvis Andrus is only 2-for-24 against Straily, who owns a 4-3 record and 4.15 ERA in 11 appearances against Texas.

Hamels was riding a scoreless streak of 21 innings into his last start but it came to a jarring end in Baltimore, when he was battered for seven runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings. It was the fifth start since coming off the disabled list for Hamels, who was victimized by three home runs. Marcell Ozuna is 8-for-26 with three homers against Hamels, who is 3-0 with a 2.22 ERA in four home starts this season.

Walk-Offs

1. Rangers 1B Mike Napoli is 0-for-13 with six strikeouts over his last four games.

2. Stanton had his 25th multiple-homer game, which leads the majors since he debuted in June 2010.

3. Rangers RHP Tyson Ross (blister) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Marlins 3