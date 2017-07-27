Marlins roll over Rangers 22-10

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Yu Darvish walked off the field to a smattering of applause on a wild and weird Wednesday night at Globe Life.

The Darvish drama was just the appetizer in a game in which the Miami Marlins set a franchise scoring record and a probable Hall of Famer was ejected for standing in the wrong spot.

When the dust finally settled after four hours, the Marlins had recorded a 22-10 victory over the Texas Rangers.

"It's one of those games that happens every so often," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "They actually become hard games to play, trying to preserve arms and not embarrass anybody."

The Marlins (46-53) won two of three at Globe Life Park and return to Miami having won three straight road series.

Miami broke open the game by breaking down Darvish, the Texas ace, in a nine-run fourth inning.

All nine starters in Miami's lineup had at least one hit and one RBI in an offensive onslaught that produced the most runs in club history and a season high for hits (22).

Dee Gordon, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto and Giancarlo Stanton each hit home runs. Derek Dietrich and Marcell Ozuna each drove in five runs. Stanton leads the majors with 33 long balls.

"That's really cool," Stanton said. "Be even cooler at the end of the season. I'm in a good spot now. Just got to keep it going."

Marlins starter Jose Urena was the beneficiary, improving to 9-4 with his third win in the last four decisions. The right-hander worked five innings, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks.

Darvish dropped to 6-9 after a season-worst performance with all of baseball watching. The 30-year-old righty is the subject of rampant speculation going into Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

Darvish admitted to hearing the noise surrounding him.

"Yesterday, the day before the game, of course I thought about (trade rumors) a little bit," he said. "But today, going to the game, I was able to focus on just today's game."

If he's dealt, his final game with Texas won't foster any warm memories. Darvish was battered for 3 2/3 innings, giving up 10 runs on nine hits and two walks before leaving.

Adrian Beltre inched closer to 3,000 hits, with a solo home run in the fourth, an RBI double in a three-run sixth and another two-bagger in the seventh. The third baseman is just four hits away from the milestone.

Beltre didn't get a chance for a fourth hit because he was ejected while waiting on deck in the eighth. Second-base umpire Gerry Davis told Beltre to stand in the on-deck circle -- Beltre was on the home-base side of the circle. Instead of moving toward it, Beltre picked up the on-deck circle mat and moved it to where he was standing.

Davis immediately ejected Beltre, who was left dumbfounded after the game.

"Everybody stands in the same spot, so I didn't want to move," Beltre said. "I didn't want to get hit, so I turned around and that was it. Second base umpire came down and told me I need to move.

"If you see the video, you see everybody stand in the same spot. Why was that a problem today? I've been staying in the same spot the whole series."

Rangers manager Jeff Banister came out to protest and was tossed moments later.

"This is a man that's chasing history, opportunity to get another at-bat in front of our fans," Bannister said. "That's about all I've got to say about it."

Gordon continued his streak of scoring the first run in each game of the series. The leadoff blast into the right-field seats on the first pitch from Darvish was Gordon's first homer this season.

Seven pitches later, Yelich cleared the wall in center with his 12th homer to give Miami a 2-0 lead.

The Rangers came back with a run on Nomar Mazara's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame.

The Marlins turned the contest into a rout in the fourth as Darvish struggled with his control. Miami pounded out eight hits in the frame, with seven against Darvish, and sent 13 batters to the plate.

Ichiro Suzuki opened the floodgates with a ground-rule double that scored Ozuna, who had led off with a double. Derek Dietrich had a two-RBI single, Stanton drove in a run with a single and Ozuna came back with a bases-loaded triple that spelled the end for Darvish.

His replacement, Jeremey Jeffress, promptly gave up a two-run homer to Realmuto to close the book on Darvish.

NOTES: Miami opens a four-game series Thursday at Marlins Park against Cincinnati. ... Texas OF Carlos Gomez, dealing with soreness on his left side, was initially given Wednesday off but came on to pinch hit in the sixth. ... The Marlins placed RHP Kyle Barraclough on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 25, with a right shoulder impingement. The team recalled RHP Drew Steckenrider from Triple-A New Orleans. ... Texas C Robinson Chirinos was available in an emergency situation after missing the previous two games with a sprained ankle. ... Marlins 2B Dee Gordon hit the club's first homer to lead off a game this season. It was the fifth leadoff home run of Gordon's career.