Preview: Marlins at Reds

Any positive vibes that the Miami Marlins entertained heading into the All-Star break have gone out the window on the heels of dropping five of six, including two of three to the team with the worst record in baseball. With a day off to lick their wounds, the Marlins begin a six-game road trip on Friday when they open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

"It wasn't a good homestand. It wasn't a good series. It wasn't a good start to the second half," said Christian Yelich, who saw his team get outscored 36-18 - including 20-11 en route to dropping two of three to lowly Philadelphia - in the 1-5 stretch. Giancarlo Stanton went deep four times against the Phillies to push his home run total to a National League-best 30, and the slugger has five homers in 19 career games at Great American Ball Park. The venue hasn't done much to alter the fortunes of the Reds, who have been outscored 61-20 while going 1-6 on their current 10-game homestand. Eugenio Suarez launched a pair of solo homers in Thursday's 12-2 loss to Arizona and has five extra-base hits (three homers, two doubles) in his last four contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Jose Urena (7-4, 3.93 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (2-3, 10.13)

Urena has answered a 5-0 mark in a seven-start stretch by falling to 1-2 in his last four after allowing five runs in three innings - his shortest start of the season - of a 7-1 setback versus the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday. The 25-year-old Dominican surrendered two homers in that contest and has been taken deep five times in 13 innings this month after keeping the ball in the park in each of his previous four trips to the mound. Urena doesn't have fond memories of Great American Ball Park, as he surrendered a grand slam and five runs total in an eventual 6-3 loss on Aug. 16.

Bailey was blasted in his last outing on Sunday, yielding eight runs on as many hits in four innings of a 14-4 loss to Washington. The 31-year-old surrendered a pair of homers to Daniel Murphy in the shellacking and has been taken deep six times in his last four trips to the mound. Bailey looks to get back on track versus Miami, against whom he owns a 2-1 mark in eight career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami traded RHP David Phelps to Seattle on Thursday for four prospects, including highly touted OF Brayan Hernandez.

2. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart went 7-for-10 with two homers and two doubles to go along with three runs scored in the first two games versus Arizona before resting his tender right quad on Thursday.

3. Marlins 3B Derek Dietrich's availability is in question after injuring his left knee while making a sliding backhanded catch in foul territory on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Reds 3