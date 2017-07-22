Preview: Marlins at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are in a tailspin at home and will try once again to find some magic at Great American Ball Park when they continue a three-game series with the visiting Miami Marlins on Saturday. With a 3-1 loss in the series opener Friday night, the Reds fell to 1-8 in their last nine games at home and they have been outscored 64-21 during their current homestand.

The first four hitters in their lineup combined to go 0-for-15 with five strikeouts in the setback, with All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart returning from a day off to go hitless in four at-bats. Christian Yelich had a pair of RBIs to support the work of four Miami pitchers in Friday's meeting, which helped the Marlins win for just the second time in seven games since the All-Star break. Closer A.J. Ramos, whose name has surfaced amid many trade rumors, recorded his 18th save for Miami, which has won four straight road games. Lefty Chris O'Grady takes the hill Saturday for the Marlins opposite Robert Stephenson for the Reds.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Chris O'Grady (1-1, 5.23 ERA) vs. Reds RH Robert Stephenson (0-2, 8.03)

O'Grady has given up three runs on five hits and two walks in each of his first two big-league starts. He posted that line in five innings while fanning six batters in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The 27-year-old had 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings in 12 games with Triple-A New Orleans prior to being called up.

Stephenson will be making his first start of the season and ninth of his career after appearing 13 times out of the Cincinnati bullpen this year. The former first-round pick has surrendered 74 hits and 35 walks in his 61 2/3 innings in the majors. He was 2-3 with a 6.08 ERA in eight starts for the Reds in 2016.

Walk-Offs

1. Friday's game marked only the fourth this year at Great American Ball Park in which neither team homered.

2. The 64 runs allowed by the Reds during the homestand is the third-highest total in franchise history for a homestand of 10 games or fewer.

3. Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton is 5-for-14 with four home runs and three walks during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Marlins 7