Preview: Marlins at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds had a chance to build some momentum following the All-Star break with a 10-game homestand, but it has turned out to be a disastrous stretch. Cincinnati has been hit hard and often while losing eight of its last nine entering the finale of a three-game set against the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon.

J.T. Realmuto belted a pair of two-run homers in Miami's 5-4 victory on Saturday night, the 21st and 22nd blasts surrendered by Reds pitching since the break -- a record for a homestand of under 10 games. Cincinnati also has been outscored 69-25 during the 1-8 slide and will send struggling rookie Sal Romano to the mound to make his fourth major league start on Sunday. Justin Bour is 4-for-8 in the series for the Marlins, who have won seven of their last eight away from home. Veteran right-hander Tom Koehler, seeking his first win in three months, will oppose Romano.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins RH Tom Koehler (1-4, 7.92 ERA) vs. Reds RH Sal Romano (1-2, 7.50)

Koehler is winless in three starts since spending 6 1/2 weeks on the disabled list and remains in search of his first victory since April 23. He escaped with a no-decision last time out versus Philadelphia despite allowing four runs on five innings and pitched five innings of three-run ball in his previous turn at St. Louis. Koehler is 0-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four appearances (two starts) versus the Reds.

Romano followed up his first major league win with a dud in his last outing, permitting six runs on six hits while walking five in four-plus innings against Arizona. The 23-year-old, whose three starts have been spaced out since April, was victorious in his previous turn, giving up two runs and striking out six over five innings at Colorado. Romano has a bloated 2.08 WHIP with 15 hits and 10 walks in 11 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 3-for-29 since the All-Star break..

2. Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos has converted 19 of 21 save chances.

3. Reds 2B Scooter Gennett is 6-for-15 during a four-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Marlins 7, Reds 5