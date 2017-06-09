Preview: Mets at Braves

The New York Mets arrive in Atlanta for Friday’s series opener against the Braves sitting seven games under .500, and any faint chance they have of contending for a playoff spot hinges on their play the next month. The Mets play the Nationals seven times in the next six weeks, and also face series against the Chicago Cubs (starting Monday), Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies, so a good weekend against the Braves would be welcomed.

“We need to start playing good baseball,” Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters after Wednesday’s 4-3 victory at Texas, “and when we do that, we’ll start winning games in bunches.” New York has lost five of its past seven and has allowed 10 runs or more in three of those defeats. The Braves sit one-half game ahead of the Mets in the National League East after splitting a four-game series with Philadelphia. The series features two of the better outfielders in the NL, as New York’s Michael Conforto ranks among the league leaders in slugging percentage (.618) and Atlanta’s Matt Kemp sits in the top 10 in the league in batting average (.325).

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Matt Harvey (4-3, 5.43 ERA) vs. Braves RH Julio Teheran (5-4, 5.40)

Harvey averaged 1.8 walks per nine innings two seasons ago but has struggled with his control, that ratio inflating to 4.7 this season as he has walked four or more hitters five times in his past seven outings. The 28-year-old opened June by allowing six runs in five innings, getting a no-decision against Pittsburgh in the third time in 11 starts Harvey has given up six runs. One of those games was in Atlanta on May 2, dropping his career mark against the Braves to 3-6 with a 4.76 ERA.

Teheran has won his last two starts, despite allowing seven runs on five hits in five innings Sunday at Cincinnati, but both of those starts were away from SunTrust Park. In the Braves' new home, Teheran is 1-4 in six starts with an 8.40 ERA, giving up nine homers and 31 runs in just 30 innings, compared to a 2.95 ERA in road games. Teheran, who has allowed nine homers across his past four starts, gave up six runs in a home loss to New York on May 1.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have homered in 22 of their 24 road games this season, getting two from Jay Bruce in Wednesday’s victory.

2. Atlanta starting pitchers have worked at least seven innings in each of the past three games.

3. New York 2B Neil Walker, who missed Wednesday’s game with knee stiffness, is expected to play Friday.

PREDICTION: Mets 7, Braves 5