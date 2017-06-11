Preview: Mets at Braves

As good as the results were for the New York Mets in sweeping a doubleheader Saturday at the Atlanta Braves, it is the impact two key players made that have the Mets surging heading into Sunday’s series finale. Yoenis Cespedes returned from the disabled list to slug a grand slam in a 6-1 victory in the opener, then Steven Matz made his season debut with seven strong innings in an 8-1 victory in the nightcap.

“Now we have to work very, very hard to make sure Steven Matz goes out there every five or six days and Yoenis Cespedes finishes the season healthy,” New York manager Terry Collins told reporters after the Mets leaped past Atlanta and into second place in the National League East, 10 ½ games behind Washington. The Braves, who won Friday’s series opener, have scored just eight runs in their past four games. “We’ll put that behind us, come out tomorrow and push the series,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said after the Braves combined for just 11 hits in the doubleheader. The Braves bullpen was torched for nine runs in 5 2/3 innings in the two games Saturday.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN South (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (2016: 5-2, 2.67 ERA) vs. Braves LH Jaime Garcia (2-4, 3.21)

Lugo makes his season debut after dealing with a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, an injury that may result in Tommy John surgery. The 27-year-old made four minor-league rehab appearances – two each at Double-A Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie – combining to allow 10 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings. Lugo beat the Braves in his only appearance against them as a rookie in 2016, giving up two runs on six hits in seven innings.

In the final year of his contract, Garcia continues to build his trade value with a strong stretch of starts, giving up only four earned runs in his past 29 1/3 innings. The 30-year-old lost to the Phillies on Tuesday despite allowing only three runs on eight hits in 7 2/3 innings. Garcia made his Braves debut against the Mets on April 6, taking the loss after surrendering four runs on six hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Braves have lost 15 of their past 20 games meetings with the Mets in Atlanta.

2. Collins has indicated if Lugo’s start goes well, he will consider shifting to a six-man starting rotation.

3. New York 3B Wilmer Flores finished the doubleheader 6-for-9, raising his season average from .310 to .333.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Mets 3