Preview: Mets at Cardinals

Named to the National League All-Star team, St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez won't have to wait until Tuesday's Midsummer Classic to match up with the game's elite. Coming off a high-profile duel versus Max Scherzer, Martinez will face Jacob deGrom of the visiting New York Mets on Friday in the opener of a three-game set.

DeGrom will be pitching on two extra days of rest after Wednesday's series finale against the Washington Nationals was rained out. The 29-year-old has won four consecutive starts in overpowering fashion and will look to halt a three-game slide for New York, which has allowed 21 runs in that span. Martinez has enjoyed great success against the Mets, logging a 3-1 record with a minuscule 1.26 ERA in seven appearances (four starts). St. Louis salvaged a four-game split against Miami on Thursday behind rookie Luke Voit, who went 5-for-17 with two homers and seven RBIs in the series.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Carlos Martínez (6-7, 3.15)

Since allowing eight runs in four innings at Texas on June 6, deGrom has limited four opponents to a total of three earned runs in 32 frames. He has allowed just 15 hits while striking out 31 during that stretch, which includes seven innings with 12 punchouts in a 2-1 win over Philadelphia his last time out. He has struggled against the Cardinals with a 1-2 record and 5.82 ERA in three starts.

Martinez had a rare clunker last time out versus the Nationals, lasting five innings and allowing five runs on seven hits to stretch his winless streak to three starts. He allowed a combined five earned runs in his previous four turns and continues to get spotty offensive support -- two runs or fewer in six of his last nine starts. Jay Bruce and Jose Reyes are a combined 4-for-26 against Martinez.

Walk-Offs

1. Cardinals 3B Jeff Gyorko has multiple hits in four of his last seven games.

2. Mets All-Star OF Michael Conforto started a rehab stint at Class A St. Lucie on Thursday.

3. Cardinals OF Randal Grichuk homered Thursday to break out of a 1-for-21 rut.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Cardinals 2