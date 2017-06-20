FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Preview: Mets at Dodgers
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
June 21, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 2 months ago

Preview: Mets at Dodgers

3 Min Read

One day after becoming the fastest player to reach 21 career home runs in major-league history, rookie Cody Bellinger looks to add to his total Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their four-game series against the visiting New York Mets. Bellinger recorded his fifth multi-homer performance in Monday’s 10-6 victory as the Dodgers won for the 10th time in 11 contests.

The dynamic first baseman-outfielder has belted 21 homers in 51 games for the surging Dodgers, who have won four in a row to move a season-high 19 games over .500 and one-half game behind first-place Colorado in the National League West. Los Angeles has scored a total of 28 runs over its last three contests while Justin Turner is riding a 14-game hitting streak after going 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in Monday’s win. The Mets have lost four of their last five but received a surprising boost Monday from Jose Reyes, who recorded two homers and three RBIs. Jay Bruce added a solo blast for New York, which has hit 35 home runs in its last 17 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, SNY (New York), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Robert Gsellman (5-4, 5.50 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (5-3, 3.14)

A Santa Monica native who attended Westchester High School in Los Angeles, Gsellman is looking to bounce back after allowing seven runs and 11 hits over five innings in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to Washington. The setback snapped a three-game winning streak for the 23-year-old, who is facing the Dodgers for the first time. Gsellman owns a 2-1 record and 6.33 ERA in five games (four starts) on the road this season.

McCarthy turned in a solid start but settled for a no-decision against Cleveland on Wednesday after allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old has struck out 51 and walked 17 over 63 frames in 11 starts this season. McCarthy last faced New York in 2014 while with Arizona and is 0-2 with a 3.55 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will move up a day and start Thursday’s series finale while LHP Alex Wood will face Colorado on Friday.

2. Mets RHP Jacob deGrom was named NL Player of the Week after going 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA in two starts against the Chicago Cubs and Washington.

3. Los Angeles activated RHP Sergio Romo from the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Mets 3

