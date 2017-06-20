Preview: Mets at Dodgers

One day after becoming the fastest player to reach 21 career home runs in major-league history, rookie Cody Bellinger looks to add to his total Tuesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers continue their four-game series against the visiting New York Mets. Bellinger recorded his fifth multi-homer performance in Monday’s 10-6 victory as the Dodgers won for the 10th time in 11 contests.

The dynamic first baseman-outfielder has belted 21 homers in 51 games for the surging Dodgers, who have won four in a row to move a season-high 19 games over .500 and one-half game behind first-place Colorado in the National League West. Los Angeles has scored a total of 28 runs over its last three contests while Justin Turner is riding a 14-game hitting streak after going 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in Monday’s win. The Mets have lost four of their last five but received a surprising boost Monday from Jose Reyes, who recorded two homers and three RBIs. Jay Bruce added a solo blast for New York, which has hit 35 home runs in its last 17 games.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Robert Gsellman (5-4, 5.50 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (5-3, 3.14)

A Santa Monica native who attended Westchester High School in Los Angeles, Gsellman is looking to bounce back after allowing seven runs and 11 hits over five innings in Thursday’s 8-3 loss to Washington. The setback snapped a three-game winning streak for the 23-year-old, who is facing the Dodgers for the first time. Gsellman owns a 2-1 record and 6.33 ERA in five games (four starts) on the road this season.

McCarthy turned in a solid start but settled for a no-decision against Cleveland on Wednesday after allowing one run on three hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings. The 33-year-old has struck out 51 and walked 17 over 63 frames in 11 starts this season. McCarthy last faced New York in 2014 while with Arizona and is 0-2 with a 3.55 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

1. Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will move up a day and start Thursday’s series finale while LHP Alex Wood will face Colorado on Friday.

2. Mets RHP Jacob deGrom was named NL Player of the Week after going 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA in two starts against the Chicago Cubs and Washington.

3. Los Angeles activated RHP Sergio Romo from the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Josh Fields to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Mets 3