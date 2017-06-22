Preview: Mets at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers moved into first place in the National League West on Wednesday and are playing like a team that could be there for a while. Los Angeles has won six straight contests and 12 of its last 13 heading into Thursday’s series finale against the visiting New York Mets, who have been outscored 30-8 while losing the first three games of the set.

Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger opened the series with his fifth multi-homer effort in Monday’s 10-6 victory before Corey Seager recorded the second three-homer performance of his career in a 12-0 rout one day later. Yasmani Grandal joined in with two homers and Yasiel Puig added a three-run blast in Wednesday’s 8-2 win as the Dodgers improved to 37-14 over their last 50 contests and moved one-half game ahead of Colorado in the division. Puig’s antics following his homer drew the ire of the Mets, who have lost six of their last seven to fall a season-high nine games below .500. New York failed to turn its anger into much offense, however, with leadoff hitter Curtis Granderson providing the only spark with three hits - including a solo homer.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (1-1, 3.21 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 4.35)

Matz made his second start of the season on Friday and allowed four runs over seven innings in a 7-2 loss to Washington. “There’s still stuff I need to get better at, little consistency with my fastball, curveball,” Matz told reporters. “Some consistency and making better misses. I’m missing in the fat part of the plate right now.” The 26-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in two regular-season starts against the Dodgers.

Ryu is looking to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season after holding Cincinnati to two runs over five frames in a 10-2 win on Saturday. The 30-year-old has struggled this month, going 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA in three turns covering 16 innings. Jay Bruce is 3-for-6 with a home run against Ryu, who owns a 2-0 record and 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.

1. The Mets placed RHP Zack Wheeler on the 10-day disabled list with biceps tendinitis.

2. The Dodgers optioned Brock Stewart to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled fellow RHP Brandon Morrow.

3. New York INF Wilmer Flores is batting .316 with four home runs and 17 RBIs over his last 41 games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Mets 4