Dodgers' Seager hits three homers in rout of Mets

LOS ANGELES -- Corey Seager and the Los Angeles Dodgers used the long ball again to pound the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Seager homered three times and drove in six runs, leading the Dodgers to a 12-0 victory over the Mets at Dodger Stadium.

Seager went 4-for-5, scored three runs and recorded the second three-homer game of his career. Seager hit three home runs against the Atlanta Braves on June 3, 2006.

"It's obviously great to hit multiple home runs in games," said Seager, who tied his career high with four hits. "It's always exciting. There's just no way around it. It's just exciting."

Cody Bellinger, who hit two home runs in Monday's win over New York, and Yasmani Grandal also went deep for the Dodgers (46-26), who have won five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

The five homers tied a season high for Los Angeles. The Dodgers hit four in a 10-6 victory over the Mets on Monday.

"You know what tops it off is how we're playing as a team," Bellinger said. "It's fun to watch, it's fun to be around. We're just clicking on all cylinders."

Dodgers right-hander Brandon McCarthy threw six scoreless innings and limited the Mets to four hits. McCarthy (6-3) struck out four, walked one and hit a batter. Reliever Brock Stewart fanned four, walked one and did not allow a hit during the final three innings for his first save.

"We're just doing whatever we can to win games," Bellinger said. "We have great pitching and it makes it easy on our offense to go out there and not to put too much pressure on ourselves."

Mets starter Robert Gsellman served up four of the Dodgers' long balls, a season high for the right-hander. Gsellman (5-5) lasted 4 1/3 innings, yielding eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks. It was a crushing blow for the Southern California native, who was facing the Dodgers for the first time.

"I've just been getting my butt kicked out there," Gsellman said. "I haven't executed pitches and batters are too comfortable out there."

The Mets (31-39) have dropped five of their past six contests.

"You got to be able to realize that you still have to pull together and you still have to make sure everybody is one the same page and these kind of things happen," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "We'll rally and get some rest, come back tomorrow, get together and get ready to play."

Logan Forsythe reached on a leadoff single in the first inning before Seager smoked a 2-1 Gsellman pitch over the wall in center for a 2-0 Los Angeles lead with no outs.

Bellinger clubbed his team-leading 22nd home run, a two-run shot to left, for a 4-0 advantage. It was the third homer in the past two games and the 10th in the last 10 contests for Bellinger, who is only the second Dodger to accomplish the latter feat. Shawn Green was the other Dodger to do it in May 2002.

Troy Tulowitzki was the last player to have a similar stretch of homers, going deep 11 times in 10 games in September 2010 when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies.

Seager hit his second home run in the fourth on a full count for a 5-0 Dodgers edge.

Grandal added a solo shot in the fifth for a 6-0 lead. Joc Pederson's ground-rule double scored Yasiel Puig in the inning to make it 7-0.

Three batters later, Seager struck again with a three-run blast to give the Dodgers a 10-0 lead. It was the fifth multi-homer game for Seager. All of them have occurred at Dodger Stadium.

Seager batted for the final time in the sixth with the bases loaded but lined out to left-center. He was on deck in the eighth when Forsythe struck out looking to end the inning.

"I was hoping he got up again," Bellinger said. "That was awesome to watch. He just missed that last one. That was crazy."

The Dodgers have won the last six contests at home, improving to 27-10 overall at Dodger Stadium.

NOTES: The Dodgers signed 21 of their 40 picks in the 2017 draft, according to MLB.com. However, none of the 21 included their top three picks: Vanderbilt OF Jeren Kendall, RHP Morgan Cooper of the University of Texas and C Connor Wong from the University of Houston. ... Mets RHP Tyler Pill (0-2, 3.75 ERA) will oppose Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (3-3, 5.14) in the third contest of the four-game series Wednesday.