Mariners rout Mets behind record-setting Paxton

SEATTLE -- James Paxton claims he didn't have his best stuff Sunday afternoon.

Just don't tell that to the New York Mets.

The left-hander pitched six scoreless innings and set a franchise record as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Mets 9-1 at Safeco Field.

Paxton (11-3) allowed six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out eight as the Mariners, who are chasing an American League wild-card berth, returned to the .500 mark at 53-53.

The Mets (48-55) lost two of three in Seattle to drop to 3-4 on their season-high 10-game trip.

Paxton broke the team mark for most victories in a month by a pitcher. He finished July 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA, recording 46 strikeouts and six walks in 39 1/3 innings.

"That means things are going well," Paxton said of getting a win without his "A" game. "My location and breaking weren't the best, but I battled.

"Z (catcher Mike Zunino) did a great job calling the game, and there was some great defense behind me."

Center fielder Jarrod Dyson threw out the Mets' Jose Reyes, who was attempting to tag from first on a fly ball, to end the first inning, and right fielder Leonys Martin made a diving catch on a Curtis Granderson liner with two runners on base in the second.

"That's the stuff that helps you win games," Paxton said.

The Mariners provided Paxton plenty of early run support, scoring three times in the first and adding two in the second.

With one out in the first, Jean Segura and Robinson Cano singled before Nelson Cruz launched a three-run shot into the upper deck in left field off Mets starter Seth Lugo (5-3). The home run, Cruz's team-leading 21st of the season, was measured at 444 feet, reaching the fans sitting in the shadow of the Safeco Field sign that hangs above the seating area.

With one out in the second, No. 9 hitter Martin hit a solo shot down the right field line, striking the "Hit It Here Cafe."

"That was fairly exciting for me," said Martin, who opened the season as the Mariners' starting center fielder but was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on April 27 after batting just .111 in the first 15 games. "It's been a long time, playing in the minor leagues. I was just trying to keep calm and put a good swing on it."

Ben Gamel followed with a fly ball that left fielder Yoenis Cespedes lost in the sun. As Cespedes covered his head, the ball fell next to him and he then tumbled backward, the ball bouncing toward the wall as Gamel raced to third. With two outs, Cano lined a run-scoring double down the right field line to make it 5-0.

Lugo settled down after that, allowing one hit over his final three innings. In five innings, he allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

"I'm sure he wishes he made a better pitch (to Cruz), but after getting off to a slow start ... you have to battle back and get in the game," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "Seth gave us that opportunity, shut them down for three innings. ... Paxton pitched really good."

The Mariners scored in each of their final three at-bats against the Mets bullpen.

They got an unearned run off right-hander Fernando Salas in the sixth, after an error by second baseman Neil Walker. Gamel drove in the run with a single down the left field line.

Seattle scored again in the seventh off left-hander Josh Smoker. Cruz walked with one out and moved to third on a double to left-center field by Kyle Seager. Danny Valencia brought home Cruz with a sacrifice fly to right field, increasing the lead to 7-0.

Right-hander AJ Ramos, acquired by the Mets on Friday night from Miami, didn't have the best of debuts, giving up two runs. A throwing error by Walker and two wild pitches by Ramos helped the Mariners, who got a run-scoring single by pinch hitter Danny Espinosa to make it 9-0.

The Mets avoided the shutout with a two-out rally off left-hander James Pazos in the ninth inning. Granderson, Travis d'Arnaud and Matt Reynolds hit consecutive singles to bring home the run.

"Paxton, what a month," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "He's kind of leading us in our charge up the mountain (toward a wild-card berth)."

NOTES: Mariners LF Ben Gamel extended his hitting streak to a career-best 16 games. ... Mets SS Jose Reyes left the game after being hit in the left arm by a pitch in the fifth inning and was replaced by Asdrubal Cabrera. Mets manager Terry Collins said X-rays on Reyes' arm were negative. ... The Mets added RHP AJ Ramos to the roster and designated LHP Josh Edgin for assignment. ... The Mariners made a series of roster moves before the game: OF Mitch Haniger was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a facial laceration after getting hit with a 95 mph fastball from the Mets' Jacob deGrom on Saturday; RHP Erasmo Ramirez, acquired Friday in a trade with Tampa Bay, was added to the active roster; OF Leonys Martin was selected from Triple-A Tacoma; RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Tacoma; and Triple-A INF D.J. Peterson, a first-round draft pick in 2013, was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Leonys Martin. In addition, Triple-A INF Tyler Smith, who spent time with the Mariners earlier this season, was claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers.