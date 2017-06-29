Preview: Mets at Marlins

Curtis Granderson is on a home run binge and his New York Mets have a chance for a second straight series win when they finish a three-game set at the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Granderson's fifth home run in seven games was part of the Mets' 8-0 victory in Wednesday's middle game of the series and gave the club four wins in the past five contests.

It also stretched Granderson's hitting streak to seven games (.400) and helped New York post at least eight runs for the third time during the 4-1 surge. Steven Matz shined on the mound for the Mets on Wednesday and their battered rotation hopes to get another big effort from Seth Lugo, who will be making his fourth start of the year in the finale. The Marlins managed seven hits - all singles - in the 8-0 defeat as they were shut out for the third time this year. Jose Urena, who has let up a run in 12 innings over his last two home starts, gets the nod for Miami on Thursday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (2-1, 3.72 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Urena (6-2, 3.33)

Lugo has allowed four runs in back-to-back starts after a stellar season debut in which he limited Atlanta to a run in seven innings. He issued three walks against two strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings at San Francisco his last time out while improving to 5-1 in his career on the road. The 27-year-old is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA in three games (two starts) in his career against the Marlins.

Urena has won five straight decisions and blanked the Chicago Cubs over six innings in his previous turn. The Dominican Republic native held the Mets to one hit in six scoreless frames in his first start of the year May 7. He is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in his career against New York, holding the Mets to a .204 average in 30 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets OF Michael Conforto (wrist) missed his second straight game Wednesday.

2. Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna is batting .396 in 12 games against New York this year.

3. Mets IF Asdrubal Cabrera is 10-for-21 since coming off the disabled list last week but he departed Wednesday's game with leg cramps.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Mets 4