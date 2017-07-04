Preview: Mets at Nationals

The two worst bullpens in the National League lived down to their billing in the opener of a three-game series between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, taking turns giving up late leads. The Nationals got the last laugh with a walk-off victory and look to continue their dominance of the visiting Mets in a Tuesday morning matchup.

Washington suffered its 14th blown save when New York's Curtis Granderson belted a two-out, two-strike pitch for a tying two-run homer in the ninth, only to see a trio of Mets relievers to give it right back in the bottom of the inning on a pair of walks and Ryan Raburn's walk-off single. Compounding matters for New York is the fact that left fielder Yoenis Cespedes may be unavailable for Tuesday's game after suffering cramps in his hamstring while attempting to corral Raburn's winning hit. The Nationals improved to 8-3 this season against the Mets, who have dropped two in a row following a 7-1 tear to fall 10 1/2 games behind first-place Washington in the NL East. New York will send Seth Lugo to the mound to oppose fellow right-hander Joe Ross, who is 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA in five starts versus the Mets.

TV: 11:05 a.m. ET, MLB Network, SNY (New York), WUSA 9 (New York), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (3-1, 3.55 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (4-3, 5.12)

Lugo won for the third time in four starts since making his season debut on June 11, limiting Milwaukee to three runs on six hits over six innings last time out. It was the third quality start for Lugo, who has posted each of his three wins on the road. Lugo's lone defeat came at the hands of the Nationals on June 17 in New York, when he surrendered four runs (three earned) in 6 2/3 innings.

Ross was demoted to the minors after allowing five runs over four innings on April 30, but he's starting to flash the form the team expected in his past five outings. He lost at the Mets on June 18, giving up four runs (two earned) and nine hits over six innings, but bounced back with consecutive strong starts versus Cincinnati and the Chicago Cubs. Lucas Duda is 4-for-6 with two homers off Ross.

WALK-OFFS

1. Granderson, held out of the starting lineup the past two days due to an ailing hip, has homered in six of his last 11 games.

2. Nationals OF Michael Taylor hit a two-run homer Monday to extend his hitting streak to four games.

3. Mets SS Jose Reyes is 8-for-19 over his last six games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Mets 3