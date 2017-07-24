Preview: Mets at Padres

The New York Mets will attempt to keep their focus on the field this week while ignoring the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, which could affect several of their key veterans. New York opens a 10-game road trip Monday against the rebuilding San Diego Padres, who took three of four from San Francisco over the weekend.

Players such as Jay Bruce, Lucas Duda, Curtis Granderson and Addison Reed could be on the move from the Mets, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end with Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Oakland. New York has fallen 10 games back in the National League wild-card race but has a few untouchables - including Michael Conforto, who belted his 19th homer on Sunday. The Padres have several players on the trade block, including setup man Brad Hand, but Wil Myers isn’t expected to go anywhere soon. Myers has homered in three straight games and figures prominently in the long-term plans of the Padres, who won two of three against the Mets in May.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Jacob deGrom (11-3, 3.37 ERA) vs. Padres LH Clayton Richard (5-10, 5.35)

DeGrom has won a career-high seven consecutive starts, posting a 1.51 ERA and a 50-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio over that stretch. The 29-year-old Floridian settled in after a shaky first inning on Wednesday and held St. Louis to one run and seven hits while throwing 110 pitches over 6 2/3 frames. DeGrom is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA over 20 innings in three career starts against the Padres.

Richard is looking to bounce back after surrendering a career-high 11 runs - 10 earned - on 14 hits over 3 2/3 innings in an 18-4 loss at Colorado on Wednesday. “I have to take responsibility,” Richard told reporters. “Unfortunately, it just seemed like mishit balls found the right spots. It was a Coors Field day.” Jose Reyes is 3-for-14 against Richard, who is 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA in seven career starts versus the Mets.

Walk-Offs

1. San Diego 3B Cory Spangenberg is 13-for-32 during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Reyes is one stolen base away from becoming the 39th player in major-league history to record 500 in his career.

3. The Padres activated Manuel Margot from paternity leave and optioned fellow OF Franchy Cordero to Triple-A El Paso.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Padres 4