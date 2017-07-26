Preview: Mets at Padres

After exiting Tuesday’s game with an injury, Yoenis Cespedes hopes to be in the starting lineup Wednesday as the New York Mets continue their four-game series against the host San Diego Padres. Cespedes broke out of a lengthy slump with three extra-base hits and three RBIs in Tuesday’s 6-5 victory as the Mets won for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Addison Reed, one of several Mets players on the trading block this week, recorded his 12th straight save while Curtis Granderson provided a spark from the leadoff spot with two hits and two runs scored. Cespedes entered the game in a 17-for-79 slump but homered for the first time since June 23 and legged out a triple before leaving in the seventh inning with quad tightness. San Diego (43-57) has fallen 14 games below .500 and faces a dilemma in the closer’s role following Monday’s trade of Brandon Maurer to Kansas City. Manager Andy Green has several in-house candidates available, including Phil Maton, Kirby Yates and All-Star setup man Brad Hand, who could be moved by the rebuilding Padres before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets LH Steven Matz (2-3, 4.67 ERA) vs. Padres RH Jhoulys Chacin (9-7, 4.26)

Matz owns a 13.06 ERA over his last three starts after allowing three runs on nine hits in five frames against Oakland on Friday. The 26-year-old has pitched well away from Citi Field, going 9-5 with a 3.27 ERA in 19 career road starts, including 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in five outings this season. His only previous start against San Diego was a memorable one on Aug. 14, 2016 - which would prove to be the final outing of his season - when he earned the victory after taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

Chacin was scheduled to start Tuesday's game but was given an extra day of rest after showing up Monday with a tight back. The 29-year-old Venezuela won his third consecutive decision Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings in a 5-2 victory over San Francisco. Lucas Duda is 3-for-6 with two homers against Chacin, who has gone 1-5 with a 6.50 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) against the Mets.

Walk-Offs

1. Padres C Austin Hedges (concussion) hopes to be activated from the disabled list later this week.

2. Mets 2B Neil Walker (hamstring) continued his rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and hopes to return as soon as Thursday.

3. San Diego optioned RHP Jose Ruiz to High-A Lake Elsinore to make room for RHP Kyle Lloyd, who made his major-league debut Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Padres 6, Mets 5