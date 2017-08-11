Preview: Mets at Phillies

In the midst of one of their worst offensive stretches of the season, the New York Mets had no problem finding their groove against a team they have dominated over the better part of the last three seasons. The Mets hope to maintain their extended success against the Phillies on Friday when they play the second of a four-game set in Philadelphia.

New York entered Thursday averaging 2.4 runs in the losses while going 3-10 over its previous 13 contests, but the Mets belted four home runs and matched their offensive output from the last five games combined in a 10-0 rout in the opener. In doing so, New York improved to 33-15 against its National League East rival since the start of the 2015 season and has clubbed 90 homers to Philadelphia’s 37 over that same stretch. Phillies top prospect Rhys Hoskins drew a walk in two official at-bats in his major-league debut, but it was one of the few bright spots for the team with the worst record in the majors (42-70), which had won three straight following a five-game losing streak. The opener was not kind to either starting pitcher, however, as Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez left the game after the first inning because of numbness in his right middle finger, while New York’s Jacob deGrom exited in the seventh with a bruised right triceps after he was hit by a line drive.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, SNY (New York), CSN Philadelphia

PITCHING MATCHUP: Mets RH Seth Lugo (5-3, 4.55 ERA) vs. Phillies RH Nick Pivetta (4-7, 5.89)

Lugo continued to struggle with the long ball Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two homers for the third straight outing among the three runs and four hits he allowed over 5 2/3 innings. Despite sporting a 4-2 road record, the 27-year-old Centenary product has been much less effective at home (3.51 ERA, .229 batting average against) than outside of New York (5.26, .309). Lugo settled for a no-decision in his only start against Philadelphia last September, yielding three runs in five frames.

Pivetta finished July with a strong showing in a home win against Atlanta, but he was pummeled for eight runs (six earned) on seven hits across only 2 2/3 innings in Saturday’s loss at Colorado. The British Columbia native has felt much more comfortable at home, posting a 3.89 ERA and .223 batting average against as opposed to 7.47 ERA and .298 average on the road. Pivetta baffled the Mets in New York on July 2, however, giving up only one hit - a solo shot to T.J. Rivera - over seven innings to get the win.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mets have hit 51 home runs in their last 23 games in Philadelphia.

2. Thursday’s setback marked the end of Philadelphia’s five-game winning streak at home and eight-game winning streak against division rivals, the latter of which was the team’s longest since 2010.

3. New York 3B Wilmer Flores homered for the second straight game Thursday and has clubbed half (seven) of his season total of 14 over his last 17 contests.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Phillies 3