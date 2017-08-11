Mets belt 4 HRs in 10-0 romp over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- A trip to Citizens Bank Park was just what the slumping New York Mets needed.

The Mets slugged four home runs among 13 hits in a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night. New York is 4-0 this season in Philadelphia, hitting 14 homers in those contests.

Wilmer Flores and Michael Conforto both hit three-run homers, while Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson also went deep.

"I don't know what it is. We come here a lot," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "It's a great, great place to hit. It's a great ballpark to play in. Our guys are comfortable here."

The homers provided plenty of offense for a nearly unhittable Jacob deGrom, who threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings before taking a line drive off his right triceps. DeGrom left the game after the play, but he doesn't expect to miss his next start.

"When it first hit me, it didn't feel good," he said, "but I was fortunate enough that it didn't hit me in the elbow, it was above it."

The Mets had already built a 7-0 by the time deGrom exited. The offensive outburst was a welcome sign after the team scored only 10 runs in its previous five games and was shut out in two of those games.

Flores made sure that would not happen with a towering, three-run homer to straightaway center field off Phillies starter Vince Velasquez in the first inning. It was Flores' 14th home run of the season and part of a 3-for-5 night that also featured a double.

"Wilmer had a nice night," Collins said. "Big home run in the first inning. It kind of kick-started everything, and after that, we had everyone chip in."

Velasquez came out of the game after the 32-pitch first inning because of numbness in his right middle finger. His fastball velocity sat below its normal 94 mph during his brief outing.

"He's mentioned it before, but he felt like he could go out there," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said of Velasquez's injury. "I don't know what it is exactly, but we'll know more (Friday)."

Walker made it 4-0, lining the first pitch of the third inning from Mark Leiter Jr. over the right field fence for his 10th homer of the season.

Conforto broke the game open in the seventh. With two on and two outs, the left-handed-hitting All-Star hit a slicing line drive off the left field foul pole. The home run against Phillies reliever Jesen Therrien was Conforto's 24th of the season and his third in five days.

He was penciled into the cleanup spot for the first time this season the day after the Mets traded Jay Bruce to the Cleveland Indians.

"I was kind of thinking just fight it off because it was a good pitch," Conforto said. "I ended up getting the barrel there. I was on time there, and it was a pretty good swing. Luckily, it stayed fair. I snuck it in there."

Granderson capped the long-ball display with a two-run shot in the ninth inning against Luis Garcia.

DeGrom (13-5) struck out nine and did not walk a batter. The right-hander struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced and allowed only four hits.

"I was able to locate pretty well," deGrom said. "I had a little more 3-2 counts than I wanted to, but I had a pretty good feel for my slider and changeup, so I was getting ahead strike one and going from there."

On deGrom's 100th pitch, Nick Williams shot a line drive up the middle that caught the pitcher in the arm and forced him out of the game.

It was the first scoreless outing for deGrom since May 19, and it marked the 10th time in 23 starts this season that he recorded at least nine strikeouts.

"He mixed up his pitches well," Collins said. "I thought he threw the ball great tonight."

Leiter struck out seven batters in five innings while allowing one run on four hits and no walks.

"The most positive thing I can think of is that Leiter again saved our bullpen. He did a great job," Mackanin said.

Maikel Franco's double in the second inning was the only extra-base hit for the Phillies, who were shut out for the eighth time this season.

NOTES: Phillies LF Rhys Hoskins went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a walk in his major league debut. ... The Phillies honored Darren Daulton with a video tribute and a moment of silence before the game. It was the team's first home game since Daulton died of brain cancer at 55 on Sunday night. Daulton spent nearly all of his 14-year major league career, and the catcher is part of the Phillies Wall of Fame. ... The Mets have 51 home runs in their past 23 games at Citizens Bank Park.