1B Lucas Duda went 2-for-5 with a RBI single in the first inning Tuesday. He has reached base in safely in 21 of his last 23 games. He has 14s RBIs in his past 14 games, and he is 6-for-9 with three doubles and five RBIs in four career games at Globe Life Park.

RHP Zack Wheeler (3-3, 3.72) is scheduled to start Tuesday at Texas. He took the loss in the Mets' 2-1 defeat on Thursday vs. the Brewers after tossing 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on a season-high 10 hits. He struck out six and walked one. Over his last six starts, Wheeler has a 2.65 ERA. He is 13-6 with a 2.89 ERA in 33 career starts on the road. Wheeler is 1-0 with a 3.22 ERA in four starts on the road this season. Has won six of his last seven decisions on the road, dating back to June 19, 2014.

RHP Jacob deGrom took the loss Tuesday despite getting plenty of run support early. He was rocked in his first career outing against Texas, allowing eight runs on 10 hits through four innings to fall to 4-3. Asked what manager Terry Collins told him after his outing ended, deGrom said: "Just keep my head up. Two bad starts. I've got to get it out of me and get ready for the next one."

SS Asdrubal Cabrera snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a homer to lead off the third inning Tuesday. The long ball was his first since May 2 at Atlanta, as he spent May 14-24 on the DL. He also had second three-hit game in a span of six contests, the other coming May 30 against the Brewers.