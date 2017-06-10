RHP Robert Gsellman (4-3, 5.33 ERA) takes a 2.95 ERA into his past three starts as he faces the Braves in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. With Steven Matz returning to pitch the second game of the doubleheader and Seth Lugo coming off the DL to start Sunday, Gsellman will likely be heading to the bullpen unless the Mets go to a six-man rotation. Gsellman is 1-2 with a 7.08 ERA in five career games against the Braves.

LHP Steven Matz (season debut) will take the mound for the Mets for the first time since August in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Braves. He was 9-8 with a 3.40 ERA in 132 1/3 innings in 2016 because of a sore shoulder and then had bone chips removed from his pitching elbow after the season. Matz is 3-0 with a 3.38 ERA in five career starts against the Braves.

RHP Matt Harvey turned in his first scoreless outing of the season, working five innings against the Braves on Friday in a no-decision. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three, leaving after 102 pitches. Harvey had allowed six runs in each of two consecutive losses to the Braves earlier this season and is 4-3 with a 5.02 ERA.

OF Yoenis Cepedes, sidelined since April 28 with a strained left hamstring, will be activated by the Mets as the extra 26th man and start one game of Saturday's doubleheader. He had a setback earlier in his rehab but came through a minor league game for St. Lucie without issues on Thursday. Cespedes was hitting .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games before going on the DL.

2B Neil Walker was out of the Mets' lineup for the second straight game because of a sore left knee. "The swelling in there has not diminished," manager Terry Collins said. "The fact it's still bothering him after two days, there's some concern there." The knee began bothering Walker on Tuesday at Texas.