INF Matt Reynolds was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster for LHP Steven Matz. In 20 games, Reynolds was batting .174 with one home run and an RBI. He struck out nine times in 23 at-bats.

RHP Seth Lugo will make his first start of the season Sunday. Lugo began the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. He made four rehab starts and went 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA. In his last rehab start June 3, Lugo allowed one run and struck out eight over seven innings. Lugo made 17 appearances (eight starts) for the Mets in 2016. He went 5-2 with a 2.67 ERA and had 45 strikeouts and 21 walks in 64 innings. Lugo made one start against Atlanta last season. He won the game, allowing two runs and strikeout out five in seven innings Sept. 11.

2B T.J. Rivera was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster for Yoenis Cespedes. He hit a pinch-hit homer Saturday, his second homer of the year. In 40 games, Rivera was batting .255 with two homers and 13 RBIs.

RHP Robert Gsellman (5-3) allowed only three hits, with two walks and four strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings Saturday against Atlanta. It was his third straight win. It was the first time in 11 starts this season that he has not allowed a run. In four starts since returning from a stint in the bullpen, Gsellman has allowed seven runs (six earned) in 25 innings.

LHP Steven Matz (1-0), activated from the 10-day disabled list, allowed only three hits and one walk and struck out two in his first appearance since Aug. 14, 2016. He opened the season on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation. He improved to 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA in five career starts against the Braves.

INF Wilmer Flores started at first base in the first game and at third base in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader. Flores was 6-for-9 in the twinbill and is batting .394 over the last 31 games. He improved his season average to .333.

LF Yoenis Cespedes was activated from the disabled list Saturday. He had been out since April 28 with a strained left hamstring. Cespides had a grand slam in the first game, the fifth of his career. Cespedes did not start the second game of the twinbill.

RHP Tyler Pill was sent to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for LHP Steven Matz. In four appearances (two starts), Pill was 0-2 with a 3.75 ERA. He had thrown 12 innings, striking out eight and walking four.

RF Jay Bruce hit his 16th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to seven games. He is 11-for-32 with four homers and eight RBIs during that span.