FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 13, 2017 / 2:24 AM / 2 months ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Seth Lugo, who had been sidelined all season, made a successful return from the disabled list Sunday, allowing one run over seven innings in a victory at Atlanta. Pitching with a partially torn ligament in his elbow, Lugo allowed six hits, walked two, hit a batter and struck out six. He threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes in winning his sixth straight decision dating back to last season.

OF Yoenis Cespedes, who hit a grand slam in his return from the disabled list Saturday, popped out as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said Cespedes would start Monday and Tuesday in New York during the three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Collins will ease back Cespedes, who is returning from hamstring and calf issues.

RHP Jacob deGrom (4-3, 4.75 ERA) will be trying to bounce back when he faces the Chicago Cubs on Monday in New York after allowing 10 hits and eight runs in four innings in a loss at Texas last Tuesday. The eight runs tied a career worst, struck out just two and allowed multiple homers for the fifth time in 12 starts. DeGrom is 1-2 with 5.31 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

3B Jose Reyes turned 34 on Sunday and was 1-for-3 with an intentional walk and a stolen base. He was also caught once. Reyes snapped a 0-for-27 streak with a hit on Saturday, but is batting just .186.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.