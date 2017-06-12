RHP Seth Lugo, who had been sidelined all season, made a successful return from the disabled list Sunday, allowing one run over seven innings in a victory at Atlanta. Pitching with a partially torn ligament in his elbow, Lugo allowed six hits, walked two, hit a batter and struck out six. He threw 60 of his 90 pitches for strikes in winning his sixth straight decision dating back to last season.

OF Yoenis Cespedes, who hit a grand slam in his return from the disabled list Saturday, popped out as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Sunday. Manager Terry Collins said Cespedes would start Monday and Tuesday in New York during the three-game series with the Chicago Cubs. Collins will ease back Cespedes, who is returning from hamstring and calf issues.

RHP Jacob deGrom (4-3, 4.75 ERA) will be trying to bounce back when he faces the Chicago Cubs on Monday in New York after allowing 10 hits and eight runs in four innings in a loss at Texas last Tuesday. The eight runs tied a career worst, struck out just two and allowed multiple homers for the fifth time in 12 starts. DeGrom is 1-2 with 5.31 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

3B Jose Reyes turned 34 on Sunday and was 1-for-3 with an intentional walk and a stolen base. He was also caught once. Reyes snapped a 0-for-27 streak with a hit on Saturday, but is batting just .186.