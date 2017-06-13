LHP David Peterson was selected by the Mets with the 20th pick in the first round of Monday's draft. Peterson, a junior at the University of Oregon, finished 11-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 140 strikeouts -- the most in a single season in school history -- and just 15 walks over 100 1/3 innings. He ranked second in the nation in both wins and strikeouts. Peterson is 19-15 with a 3.44 ERA and 282 strikeouts over 256 2/3 innings in three seasons at Oregon. Presuming he signs with the Mets, Peterson will likely begin his professional career at Class A Brooklyn.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to continue his resurgent comeback season Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Wheeler didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five over seven innings as the Mets beat the Texas Rangers. He exited with a 3-1 lead, which the Mets gave up in the eighth inning. It was the third no-decision this season for Wheeler in which he left in line for the win before the bullpen surrendered the lead. Wheeler, who missed the previous two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery, has given up two runs or less in seven of his last nine starts, a stretch in which he has compiled a 2.72 ERA while lowering his overall ERA from 7.45 to a season-low 3.45. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against the Cubs.

LF Yoenis Cespedes (left heel) exited following the fifth inning Monday night, when the Mets beat the Cubs 6-1. Cespedes, who was activated from the disabled list Saturday after missing 37 games due to left hamstring and right quad injuries, appeared to be moving slow as he walked to the plate for all three of his at-bats and ran gingerly to first base each time. Manager Terry Collins visited Cespedes in left field before the top of the fifth but Cespedes said the heel injury is a chronic one that often goes away. However, Cespedes admitted in the bottom of the inning that the injury was still bothering him, though he was able to convince Collins to let him bat one more time before being lifted for OF Juan Lagares. Both Cespedes and Collins said they were confident Cespedes would be in the lineup Tuesday. Cespedes went 1-for-3 Monday and is now batting .278 with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 21 games this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom threw his second career complete game Monday night, when he twirled a five-hitter to lead the Mets past the Cubs, 6-1. DeGrom walked four and struck out six while throwing 116 pitches, the fifth most of his career. He carried a shutout into the seventh, when he gave up a two-out homer to Cubs SS Addison Russell, but bounced back by retiring the final seven batters he faced. The gem -- the Mets' first complete game since deGrom threw a one-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies last July 17 -- came after deGrom gave up 15 runs over just eight innings in his previous two starts. DeGrom is 5-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 100 strikeouts over 81 innings in 13 starts this season.

OF Michael Conforto (stiff back) did not play Monday, when the Mets beat the Cubs, 6-1. Manager Terry Collins said Conforto told him earlier Monday that his back began to stiffen up following a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Conforto started Sunday's series finale but continued to feel stiff on the flight home. Collins said following the game that Conforto wasn't available as a pinch-hitter because the stiffness was lingering. Conforto is day-to-day. He is batting .293 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 57 games this season.

SS Asdrubal Cabrera atoned for his recent struggles in the field Monday night, when he hit a pair of solo homers to help the Mets to a 6-1 win over the Cubs. Cabrera committed his third error in the last three games in the second inning, when he bumped into 3B Jose Reyes while they settled under a pop-up by Cubs RF Jason Heyward. The ball bounced off Cabrera's glove and he was charged with a two-base error, though the Cubs were not able to score that inning. Cabrera then led off the bottom of the second with a homer and added another homer leading off the fourth. It was the sixth multi-homer game for Cabrera and his third since joining the Mets prior to last season. Cabrera is batting .244 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 49 games this season.