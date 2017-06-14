INF T.J. Rivera was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday. It is the third trip to the majors this season for Rivera, who was optioned to Las Vegas on Sunday but allowed to return because he's replacing injured SS Asdrubal Cabrera on the active roster. Rivera opened the season with the Mets before being sent to Las Vegas on April 14. He returned to the Mets on April 20. With Wilmer Flores entrenched as the everyday third baseman, Rivera is expected to be used off the bench by the Mets. Rivera is batting .255 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 40 games this season.

RHP Matt Harvey will look to build off one of his best starts of the year when he takes the mound Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Harvey didn't factor into the decision last Friday, when he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three over five scoreless innings in the Mets' 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. He exited with a 1-0 lead before the Mets' bullpen squandered the advantage in the sixth inning. It was the first scoreless outing for Harvey since May 30, 2016, a span of 18 starts. However, he lasted five or fewer innings for the second straight time and the fifth time in 12 starts this season. Harvey is 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two regular season career starts against the Cubs.

LF Yoenis Cespedes made his second straight start Tuesday when he went 2-for-2 with an RBI double as the Mets lost to the Cubs, 14-3. Cespedes, who returned to the Mets on Saturday after missing 37 games due to left hamstring and right quad injuries, left after five innings on Monday due to a sore left heel but felt good enough to play Tuesday. He was pulled after five innings again, but this time due to the Mets losing 9-1 at the time. Manager Terry Collins said he would likely sit Cespedes in Wednesday's series finale. Cespedes is batting .297 with seven homers and 15 RBIs in 22 games this season.

OF Michael Conforto (back) missed his second straight game Tuesday, when the Mets lost to the Cubs, 14-3. Manager Terry Collins said prior to the game that Conforto, whose back began to stiffen up following a doubleheader against the Braves on Saturday, was feeling better but not quite 100 percent. Conforto is day-to-day. He is batting .293 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 57 games this season.

SS Asdribal Cabrera (left wrist) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday. It is the second trip to the disabled list due to a left wrist injury this season for Cabrera, who was originally hurt while diving for a ground ball on May 6 but played in five games before being placed on the disabled list on May 16 (retroactive to May 14). Cabrera was activated May 25 and aggravated the injury during last weekend's series against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Terry Collins said Cabrera feels the most pain when batting right-handed, and that this was a good time to shelve Cabrera because the Mets are scheduled to face several left-handers over the next 10 days. Cabrera is batting .244 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 49 games this season.