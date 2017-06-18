RHP Seth Lugo took the loss Saturday, when he gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 7-4. Lugo gave up single runs in the first four innings but set down eight of the final 10 batters he faced. The loss snapped a six-decision winning streak for Lugo dating back to last Aug. 25 as well as an eight-game winning streak for the Mets in Lugo starts dating back to last Aug. 25. In two starts this season, Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA.

LF Yoenis Cespedes continued his hot hitting Saturday, when he went 4-for-5 with a solo homer and three runs scored in the Mets' 7-4 loss to the Nationals. Cespedes singled in his first three at-bats and scored following singles in the fourth and sixth before he homered to left in the eighth. However, he hit into a game-ending 5-4-3 double play in the ninth. The four-hit game was the fifth of Cespedes' career. Cespedes is batting a robust .458 (11-for-24) with two homers and six RBIs in eight games since returning from the disabled list on June 10. Overall this season, Cespedes is batting .322 with eight homers and 16 RBIs in 26 games.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to build off one of his best starts as a major leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Citi Field. DeGrom authored his second career complete game on Monday when he scattered five hits and issued four walks while striking out six as the Mets beat the Chicago Cubs, 6-1. The gem snapped a two-start slump in which deGrom allowed 15 runs over just eight innings. His complete game was the first for the Mets since deGrom twirled a one-hit shutout against the Philadelphia Phillies last July 16. DeGrom is 3-3 with a 3.40 ERA in nine career starts against the Nationals.

RF Jay Bruce remained red-hot Saturday, when he went 3-for-4 as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 7-4. Bruce singled in each of his first three at-bats, though he was erased at second base on a double play every time, before grounding out in the eighth. He was on deck when LF Yoenis Cespedes hit into a game-ending double play in the ninth. Bruce is batting .390 (23-for-59) with six homers and 12 RBIs over his last 14 games, a stretch in which he has eight multi-hit games and has been held hitless just once. Overall this season, Bruce is batting .278 with 18 homers and 47 RBIs in 63 games.