RHP Zack Wheeler had his second consecutive rough outing. Wheeler (3-5) was tagged for seven runs on eight hits in two innings in the Mets loss to the Dodgers. In his previous start on Tuesday, Wheeler lasted 1 2/3 innings and gave up a career-worst eight runs in a 14-3 romp by the Chicago Cubs. Wheeler said his command failed him again. "Well, when you've got that kind of stuff and you're getting hit like he's getting hit, there's something," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "We've got to get to the bottom of it."

RHP Rafael Montero worked a season-high 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and issuing two walks. Montero relieved RHP Zack Wheeler in the third inning. For the season, Montero is 0-4 with a 6.49 ERA. However, Mets manager Terry Collins was impressed with Montero's performance.

2B Garin Cecchini homered off LHP Clayton Kershaw for his first long ball in the majors. Cecchini, who was playing in his sixth major league contest, hit a two-run shot off Kershaw in the fifth. Each of Cecchini's three hits have gone for extra bases with the others as doubles.

SS Jose Reyes took LHP Clayton Kershaw deep for a solo home run in the third inning. It was Reyes' fifth home run of the season. The homer also allowed Reyes to move past Keith Hernandez for ninth on the club's all-time RBI list with his 469. It was the ninth career multi-home run game for Reyes.

RF Jay Bruce hit a solo home run for his team-leading 19th of the season. Bruce went 1-for-3 with a walk. In his last 17 games, Bruce is batting .343 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.