FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 21, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 2 months ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Zack Wheeler had his second consecutive rough outing. Wheeler (3-5) was tagged for seven runs on eight hits in two innings in the Mets loss to the Dodgers. In his previous start on Tuesday, Wheeler lasted 1 2/3 innings and gave up a career-worst eight runs in a 14-3 romp by the Chicago Cubs. Wheeler said his command failed him again. "Well, when you've got that kind of stuff and you're getting hit like he's getting hit, there's something," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "We've got to get to the bottom of it."

RHP Rafael Montero worked a season-high 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and issuing two walks. Montero relieved RHP Zack Wheeler in the third inning. For the season, Montero is 0-4 with a 6.49 ERA. However, Mets manager Terry Collins was impressed with Montero's performance.

2B Garin Cecchini homered off LHP Clayton Kershaw for his first long ball in the majors. Cecchini, who was playing in his sixth major league contest, hit a two-run shot off Kershaw in the fifth. Each of Cecchini's three hits have gone for extra bases with the others as doubles.

SS Jose Reyes took LHP Clayton Kershaw deep for a solo home run in the third inning. It was Reyes' fifth home run of the season. The homer also allowed Reyes to move past Keith Hernandez for ninth on the club's all-time RBI list with his 469. It was the ninth career multi-home run game for Reyes.

RF Jay Bruce hit a solo home run for his team-leading 19th of the season. Bruce went 1-for-3 with a walk. In his last 17 games, Bruce is batting .343 with seven home runs and 13 RBIs.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.