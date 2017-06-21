RHP Robert Gsellman got the home-run derby treatment at Dodger Stadium. Gsellman, a Los Angeles native, gave up four home runs, two of them by SS Corey Seager. Gsellman lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks. "I've just been getting my butt kicked out there," Gsellman said. "I haven't executed pitches and batters are too comfortable out there."

C Rene Rivera had a rough night. Rivera took a foul tip off his left thigh, fouled off a pitch on his right leg in an at-bat in the fifth inning and then was hit by a pitch in the seventh inning. Rivera went 1-for-2 at the plate

SS Asdrubal Cabrera was scheduled to play a rehab game with Class A St. Lucie on Wednesday. Cabrera has been on the disabled list since June 13 with a left thumb sprain.

RF Jay Bruce had one of the four singles against the Dodgers. Bruce, who went 1-for-4, has reached safely in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .357 during that stretch.