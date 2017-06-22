RHP Erik Goeddel was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace injured RHP Zack Wheeler. He retired the only batter he faced Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in his major league season debut. Goeddel was 2-4 with a 6.67 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Las Vegas this year.

SS Matt Reynolds was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday. In 23 games for the Mets this year, he hit .185/.267/.296 with one homer and one RBI.

LF Yoenis Cespedes is hitting .382 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in 11 games since returning from a hamstring injury.

RHP Tyler Pill, called up from Triple-A Las Vegas to make an emergency start Wednesday, gave up six runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks over six innings at Dodger Stadium. Pill (0-3) struck out six but yielded a costly three-run homer to Yasiel Puig. "Tyler pitched well, but he left a pitch in the middle of the plate to Puig," manager Terry Collins said.

CF Curtis Granderson drove in both Mets runs in an 8-2 loss to the Dodgers, hitting his eighth home run this season and an RBI double. The leadoff home run was the 43rd in his career. Granderson is hitting .323 with seven doubles, six home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 33 games.

SS Jose Reyes has 1,414 career hits with the Mets and is third on the franchise's all-time list, just behind 1969 Miracle Mets star Ed Kranepool. He is two stolen bases shy of 500. Reyes has struggled at the plate, hitting .192 this season. He hit two of his six home runs against Clayton Kershaw in the first game of the Dodgers series.

INF Asdrubal Cabrera had a single in four at-bats in a rehab assignment with Class A St. Lucie, following a 2-for-4 night. He was placed on the DL on June 13 with a thumb injury and could return this weekend in the San Francisco series.