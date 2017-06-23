RHP Chasen Bradford was purchased by the Mets from their Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas. Bradford has been in the Mets' system since 2011, working exclusively as a reliever. He has appeared in 303 minor league games and was 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in 29 games for the 51s this season.

C Travis d'Arnaud likes the road. In 18 road games this season, he is hitting .279 with 16 runs and 18 RBIs. He hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday, and all of them have come away from Citi Field.

LHP Tommy Milone (left knee sprain) was transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day disabled list. The move allowed the Mets to call up RHP Chasen Bradford from Triple-A Las Vegas and add him to the 40-man roster.

LF Yoenis Cespedes is hitting .311 with five extra-base hits in 12 games since returning from the disabled list. He has a home run rate of 12.6 per at-bat.

RHP Tyler Pill was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, a day after he made an emergency start for the Mets against the Dodgers. He has made five appearances for the Mets this season.

CF Curtis Granderson hit the 44th leadoff home run of his career, tying Ian Kinsler for the lead among active players. Granderson has now hit 20 for the Mets, which puts him one ahead of Jose Reyes for the most in franchise history. In 19 games this month, Granderson is hitting .313 with eight runs, five home runs and eight RBIs.

SS Jose Reyes is hitting .183 in his last 20 games. He hit a pair of home runs off Clayton Kershaw earlier this week to give him six on the season. With 1,415 hits, he is third on the Mets' all-time list, trailing Ed Kranepool (1,418) in second. He needs two stolen bases for 500, which would make one of just 39 players in baseball history with 500.