June 26, 2017 / 12:27 AM / in 2 months

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

3B Wilmer Flores drove in two runs with a home run and a double in Saturday's 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. His seventh home run of the season was the Mets' only scoring against Giants RHP Johnny Cueto in the first seven innings. His double capped a two-run eighth inning against the San Francisco bullpen. Flores now has 11 doubles and five homers since May 1.

RHP Rafael Montero will return to a starter's role when he faces the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. He has pitched against the Giants once in relief in his career, retiring both batters he faced earlier this season. He has never started against San Francisco. Montero has gone 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts this season, the most recent being May 25 against San Diego.

RHP Jacob deGrom completed eight innings for a third consecutive start in Saturday's 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants. He limited the Giants to one run and four hits in eight innings, giving him a 3-0 record and 0.72 ERA in his last three starts. He has struck out 19 during the 25-inning stretch.

2B Asdrubal Cabrera reached base in four of his five plate appearances Saturday with a double, a single and two walks in the Mets' win over the San Francisco Giants. He has gone 5-for-9 with two walks and three runs scored in two games against the Giants after going public with his intention of making a trade demand before the opener of the series Friday.

