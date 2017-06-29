INF Matt Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and went 0-for-1 as a late-game substitution. Reynolds, who played 23 games for the Mets earlier this season, hit .185 in those opportunities. He did, however, have one home run. Mostly, though, he is an emergency backup infielder who can play second base, shortstop and third baseman.

RHP Seth Lugo (2-1, 3.72 ERA) will start Thursday's series finale against the Marlins. Lugo, known for the high spin rate on his curveball, is 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Marlins. The last time he beat Miami was Sept. 28, 2016 at Marlins Park, allowing only two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Robert Gsellman (left hamstring) was placed on the disabled list. He got injured Tuesday while trying to beat out on infield hit. It is yet another injury for the seemingly jinxed Mets. But in all honesty, this injury is not a big one for New York. Gsellman (6.16 ERA, 13 homers allowed) has been ineffective this year after a strong rookie season.

LHP Steven Matz (2-1) beat the Marlins on Wednesday, pitching seven scoreless innings. He lasted at least six innings for a ninth consecutive start, his career best. He allowed six singles and one walk. Perhaps he was extra comfortable in Miami because in three career starts at Marlins Park, he is 2-0 with a 0.99 ERA.

INF Asdrubal Cabrera, who asked for a trade last week when he came off the disabled list and was moved to second base, had a big game Wednesday against the Marlins, hitting a two-run homer and making a diving catch in the field. Cabrera is 10-for-21 since the Mets shifted him to second base, and he said after the game that he is "a professional" and his trade request was merely a heat-of-the-moment comment.