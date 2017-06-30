RHP Seth Lugo (3-1) earned the win Thursday against the Marlins, allowing three runs (two earned), six hits and one walk in six innings. In his career, he is 3-0 versus the Marlins and 6-1 on the road, and the Mets have won 10 of his past 11 starts.

1B T.J. Rivera, who started in place of Lucas Duda (flu), had a big game Thursday against the Marlins. Rivera went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and is hitting .282 for the season with a .719 OPS. Although he is not a power hitter, Rivera has hit for a high average throughout his minor league career and again now in his brief major league stint. He is also valuable because he plays all over the infield, from first to second to third.

RHP Jacob deGrom, who is 3-0 with a 0.72 ERA in his past three starts, will get the ball when New York opens a three-game series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. For the season, deGrom is 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA, leading the team in wins. He has also been the steadiest Mets starter this year.

RF Jay Bruce went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored Thursday. Bruce showed his speed as he scored from first on a double, raced home on a sacrifice fly, made an over-the-shoulder catch in deep right field and legged out his own double on a busy night. "Ooof -- that was a lot," Bruce said with a smile. "The foul-ball double and then the fair-ball double is what really put me at a deficit early." Said teammate Seth Lugo: "I thought he was going to need some oxygen for the plane."