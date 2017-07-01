1B Lucas Duda (illness) didn't start for the third straight game Friday. Duda, who sat out Wednesday's game due to a stomach issue before striking out as a pinch-hitter on Thursday, was scheduled to start at first base Friday but was scratched a little less than two hours before first pitch. He is day-to-day. Duda is batting .251 with 13 homers and 29 RBIs in 55 games this season.

RHP Zack Wheeler is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday afternoon, when he is scheduled to take the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Wheeler, who was placed on the disabled list June 21 (retroactive to June 20), will have missed the minimum amount of time due to biceps tendinitis. In the final two starts he made before being shelved, Wheeler went 0-2 while giving up 15 runs over just 3 2/3 innings, a stretch in which his overall ERA soared from a season-low 3.45 to 5.29. He took the loss on June 19 after surrendering seven runs over two innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-6. Wheeler is 3-1 with a 3,07 ERA in seven career starts against the Phillies.

RHP Jacob deGrom continued a dominant stretch Friday when he earned the win after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 12 over seven innings as the Mets edged the Phillies 2-1. It was the fourth win in as many starts for deGrom, who opened Friday with 4 2/3 no-hit innings before Phillies C Andrew Knapp was credited with a triple after CF Curtis Granderson lost his routine fly ball in the dusk. DeGrom has allowed just three runs in 32 innings over his last four starts, a stretch in which he's gone at least seven innings while allowing one run or fewer each time and lowering his overall ERA from 4.75 to 3.55. Overall this season, deGrom has pitched at least seven innings while allowing one run or fewer six times, tied for second-most in the majors behind Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (eight). DeGrom is 8-3 with 125 strikeouts over 104 innings in 16 starts.

OF Michael Conforto (left hand) missed his fourth straight game Friday. Conforto, who was injured when he was hit on the hand by a pitch against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, underwent further testing that revealed no breaks and only a bone bruise. However, general manager Sandy Alderson indicated prior to Friday's game that even if Conforto's tests showed no serious damage, the team could still place him on the disabled list Saturday when RHP Zack Wheeler is scheduled to be activated. A disabled list stint could be backdated to Wednesday, which would allow Conforto to return before the All-Star break. Conforto is batting .285 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs in 69 games.

3B David Wright (neck, back, shoulder) may be running out of time to play this season. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Friday that Wright, who hasn't appeared in a big league game since May 27, 2016, is currently undergoing physical therapy in California and is still 3-5 weeks away from resuming baseball activities. Alderson hinted any delay in that timetable would make it difficult for Wright to return in 2017. Wright underwent neck surgery on June 16, 2016, and battled a shoulder impingement during spring training as well as lower back soreness in April. The latter ailment is particularly concerning for Wright, who was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015. Wright batted .226 with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 37 games last season.