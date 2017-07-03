-LHP Steven Matz will look to build on his best start of the year when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Matz earned the win last Wednesday, when he allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four over seven shutout innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 8-0. It was the longest scoreless outing for Matz since last Aug. 14, when he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning and tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres. Matz has lasted seven innings in three of his four starts this season after missing the first 59 games due to left elbow inflammation. He is 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in three career starts against the Nationals.

OF Michael Conforto is headed to his first All-Star Game. Conforto was selected as a reserve outfielder for the National League when the All-Star Game rosters were revealed Sunday night. Conforto entered Sunday sixth in the NL in on-base percentage (.405) and leads the Mets in batting average (.285) while ranking second in RBIs (41) and homers (14, tied with 1B Lucas Duda), his selection came as a mild surprise considering he hit just .206 in June and was placed on the disabled list Saturday (retroactive to Wednesday) with a bone bruise on his left hand. He is expected to be activated when eligible next Saturday. Conforto is currently the only Mets player on the All-Star team, though OF Jay Bruce, RHP Jacob deGrom and RHP Addison Reed both have strong candidacies and could earn spots once players begin backing out.

OF Curtis Granderson (hip) did not play Sunday, when the Mets fell to the Phillies 7-1. Mets manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning that Granderson, who is the only Mets everyday player to avoid the disabled list the last two seasons, told him upon arriving at the park that his hip was tight. Following the game, Granderson said he tried warming up for a potential pinch-hitting appearance but that he still didn't feel right. Granderson is day-to-day. He is batting .234 with 12 homers and 34 RBIs in 77 games this season.