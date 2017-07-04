RHP Seth Lugo will start Tuesday in Washington against the Nationals. Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA in three games, with two starts, in his career against the Nationals. He won at home in September against the Nationals when he gave up one run in seven innings.

LHP Steven Matz went seven innings and did not allow a run. But he did not figure in the decision as the Nationals won 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning. Matz has now gone at least six innings in his last 10 starts. He has allowed a run in two starts at Nationals Park in 15 innings.

LF Yoenis Cespedes came up limping when he almost made a shoestring catch in the bottom of the ninth inning on the game-winning hit by Washington's Ryan Rayburn on Monday. Manager Terry Collins said after the game it is unlikely the slugger will be in the starting lineup on Tuesday. "It's just a cramp. It could have happened to anybody," Cespedes said through a translator. Did he think he had a shot to catch the ball? "For a moment I thought so, but as it kept on going I just realized that the possibility of that kept going down."

OF Curtis Granderson (hip) was not in the starting lineup Monday but came off the bench to hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer with two outs and a 0-2 count against Matt Albers to tie the score at 2 in the ninth inning. Washington won 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth. "I'm feeling a lot better than I did two days ago. We'll see how things react tonight going into tomorrow. Get here early and try and get it as warm as we can. I'm optimistic that I should be able to get in there tomorrow," Granderson said Monday night. Did he think his homer was going out as right fielder Bryce Harper went back to the wall? "I was just watching Harper the whole time. He went back to it, he stopped, I was like, OK, I didn't get enough and then he looked up and I was just hopeful that it would get out because I wasn't sure what I was going to be able to do after that in terms of trying to go extra bases or anything like that. The fact that it just went just enough was a good thing," the veteran said. Granderson appeared to hurt his hip in some fashion in Saturday's game. "We are trying to find out how it occurred. Curtis doesn't have any idea," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "We have looked at the video of that game. He said late in the game he felt it tighten up."

LHP Jerry Blevins is having a strong year and manager Terry Collins thought he might have a shot at the All-Star team. But Blevins gave up a two-run homer to former teammate Michael A. Taylor in the eighth inning Monday. He retired one batter and now has a 3.21 ERA.