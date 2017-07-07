FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 8, 2017 / 3:34 AM / a month ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

OF Michael Conforto was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A St. Lucie. He went 3-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored for the minor league Mets Thursday. Conforto went on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to June 28, with a bruised left hand.

LHP Josh Smoker was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A St. Lucie. He pitched one inning Thursday for the minor league Mets and gave up one hit and struck out one. Smoker was placed on the 10-day disabled list June 14 with a left shoulder strain.

