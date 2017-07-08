RHP Zach Wheeler gets the call Saturday when New York plays the middle game of its three-game weekend series in St. Louis. Wheeler last pitched on July 1, going 3 2/3 innings and allowing two unearned runs and two hits in a no-decision against Philadelphia. It was his first start since a DL stint for biceps tendinitis. This will be his first career start against the Cardinals.

RHP Jacob deGrom allowed four homers in a game for the first time in his career Friday night -- and still emerged with his fifth consecutive victory. All four homers were solos, so deGrom was able to maneuver around them to work seven innings, giving up eight hits and four runs with no walks and five strikeouts. It was the first time he has allowed more than one run in a start since June 6 in Texas.

OF Michael Conforto (bruised left hand) played a rehab game Thursday night at Class A St. Lucie, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Conforto flew to St. Louis on Friday and all signs point toward him being activated off the 10-day DL on Saturday. The only Mets representative at Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Miami, Conforto is batting .285 with 14 homers and 41 RBIs.

CF Curtis Granderson (hip) was back in the starting lineup Friday night, leading off and going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Granderson was scheduled to return Wednesday night in Washington, but the game was postponed by rain. Granderson pinch-hit in the two games in Washington, tying Monday night's game with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning and making an out on Tuesday.

LHP Josh Smoker (left shoulder strain) pitched an inning for St. Lucie on Thursday night in a rehab assignment, allowing a hit and notching a strikeout. The hard-throwing Smoker, who has been on the 10-day DL since June 14, has struggled this year, going 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in 22 games and 29 innings. Home runs and walks have hurt him. He has given up seven gopher balls and issued 17 free passes.