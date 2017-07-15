RHP Seth Lugo will make his first start in 11 days on Saturday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Lugo took the loss on July 4, when he allowed six runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 11-4. The runs and hits were both season highs while the innings pitched were a season low in a start for Lugo. He made one final pre-All-Star Break appearance on Sunday, when Lugo allowed one run over three innings of relief as the Mets fell to the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-0. Lugo gave up two runs over three innings of relief in his lone career outing against the Rockies last July 30.

LF Yoenis Cespedes snapped out of a slump Friday night, when he went 4-for-6 with an RBI in the Mets' 14-2 win over the Rockies. Cespedes entered Friday just 5-for-40 in his last 10 games but singled in the first, doubled and scored in the third, singled later in the third and beat out a run-scoring infield single in the eighth. The four-hit game was the third of the season for Cespedes and his first since June 17. Cespedes is batting .280 with nine homers and 20 RBIs in 43 games this season.

RHP Jeurys Familia (blood clot in right shoulder) began throwing at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida on Thursday. Familia is recovering quicker than expected from the surgery he underwent May 12 the same day he was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 11 but is still unlikely to return to the Mets before August. He is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and three saves in 11 games this season.

2B Neil Walker (torn left hamstring) has begun to run with more intensity at the Mets' spring training complex in Florida. Walker, who was injured trying to leg out an infield hit on June 14 and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day, is likely at least a week away from beginning a rehab assignment. He is batting .270 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games this season.

LHP Josh Smoker (left shoulder strain) continued his rehab assignment with Single-A St. Lucie Friday night, when he allowed one run in one inning. It was the third appearance at St. Lucie for Smoker, who has allowed two runs over four innings. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said earlier Friday that Smoker is scheduled to throw again Saturday and should be activated no later than early next week. Smoker has been on the disabled list since June 14. He is 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA in 22 games this season.