RHP Seth Lugo will look to win his second straight start Thursday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Mets in the finale of a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Lugo picked up the victory last Saturday night when he allowed three runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3. At the plate, Lugo helped his own cause by hitting his first career homer, a solo shot in the third inning. Lugo has pitched at least five innings in all six of his starts this season. He is 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA in two career appearances (one start) against the Cardinals.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (torn right lat) continued his throwing program Wednesday. It was the second session for Syndergaard, who threw Monday for the first time since he was injured while pitching against the Washington Nationals on April 30. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day. There is no timetable for Syndergaard's return, though the spring training-like ramp-up he'll need will likely keep him out until September. Syndergaard is 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in five starts this season.

RHP Matt Harvey (shoulder) continued his throwing program Wednesday. It was the second session for Harvey, who threw Monday for the first time since his most recent start on June 14. Harvey, whose velocity fell into the 80s in that start, was placed on the disabled list two days later with a stress injury to the scapula bone. While neither Harvey nor the Mets have placed a timetable on his return, it appears as if he has a chance to pitch in the majors again before the end of August. Harvey is 4-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 13 starts this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom won his seventh straight start Wednesday night when he allowed one run, seven hits and one walk while striking out three in 6 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Cardinals 7-3. DeGrom has a 1.51 ERA in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he has struck out 50 and walked just 10 in 53 2/3 innings. He pitched at least seven innings in each of his previous six starts and appeared to have thrown seven shutout innings Wednesday when, with two outs and one on, home plate umpire David Rackley ruled Cardinals 1B Luke Voit swung at strike three. But first base umpire Joe West ruled Volt fouled the ball off and Voit laced an RBI double four pitches later. DeGrom's winning streak is tied for the fifth longest in team history and the longest streak by a Mets pitcher since LHP Steven Matz won seven in a row from April 17 to May 25, 2016. Overall this season, deGrom is 11-3 with a 3.37 ERA in 19 starts.

2B Neil Walker (torn left hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. Walker was cleared for the assignment after he participated in a series of running drills and took batting practice Wednesday. Manager Terry Collins said he hopes Walker can join the Mets during a four-game series at San Diego that begins Monday. Walker was injured while trying to leg out an infield hit on June 14 and was placed on the 10-day disabled list the next day. He is batting .270 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 60 games this season.