RHP Seth Lugo is 4-1 in five starts on the road this season with a 4.85 ERA. He threw a career-high 105 pitches Tuesday night, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a strikeout in six innings.

RHP Chris Flexen, 23, is being promoted from Double-A Binghamton to make his Major League debut as the starter in Thursday night's series finale against the Padres. Flexen, the Mets' 14th round pick in the 2012 draft, was 6-1 with a 1.66 earned run average in seven starts (two complete games) at Binghamton. The start to Flexen's season was delayed after he suffered a knee injury in spring training.

LF Yoenis Cespedes fell a single shy of the cycle Tuesday night. He was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and homer for three RBIs and two runs scored. Cespedes' 10th homer of the season was his fourth in six career games at Petco Park. Tuesday marked the sixth time this season that Cespedes had three or more hits in a game.

RHP Jacob deGrom came within a pitch of a rarity Monday night - the Immaculate Inning . . . or three strikeouts on nine pitches. It has only been done 81 times in Major League history with two Mets --Nolan Ryan (1968) and David Cone (1991) - having done it. deGrom needed 10 pitches to strike out the side in the first. The only extra pitch was a two-strike foul tip by Carlos Asuaje off the mask of plate umpire Mark Rippinger.