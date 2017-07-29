INF T.J. Rivera was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Rivera received a platelet-rich plasma injection to speed the healing, but the injury might require season-ending surgery. "I know the injury can be troublesome," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "So we'll just see how it comes, and we'll get him back doing some baseball activities. And we'll see where we're at."

RHP A.J. Ramos, who earned his 20th save of the season on Thursday, was traded to the New York Mets on Friday. The deal comes one day after Marlins manager Don Mattingly praised Ramos as "probably the only guy I've ever been around who never gets sore." Ramos, 30, is 2-4 with a 3.63 ERA this season.

RHP Tyler Pill was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday. Pill was 0-3 with a 5.32 ERA in seven appearances for the Mets, including three starts.

OF Brandon Nimmo was activated from the 10-day disabled list after being out since July 5 with a partially collapsed lung. Nimmo is batting .350 (7-for-20) in 15 games for the Mets this season.

OF Michael Conforto returned to his hometown and hit two solo homers, leading the Mets to a 7-5 victory on Friday night in Seattle. "Playing at home is just a great experience," said Conforto, who left about 30 tickets for friends and family members. "I saw some familiar faces around the dugout and near home plate, people who helped me along, my (high school) coaches and teachers. That's the coolest part, that they came to support me." Conforto said the last time he was on the field at Safeco was as a 16-year-old participating the Mariners Cup, a showcase for young players. "It was a little surreal, the last time I couldn't even come close to hitting a ball out," Conforto said. Conforto led off the third and eighth innings with solo homers, his 20th and 21st of the season. His eighth-inning liner to right field off Marc Rzepczynski tied the score at 5. "He's got a great fan base here, a lot of people here and it was an exciting night for him," Mets manager Terry Collins said.

2B Neil Walker was activated from the 10-day disabled list and started Friday night in Seattle, getting the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning of a 7-5 victory. Walker had been sidelined since June 15 with a partial tear in his left hamstring. "No problems, no setbacks," Walker told New York reporters. "I was more and more confident every game (during his rehabilitation assignment). I'm glad to be back."